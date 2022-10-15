6 high school sports stars of the night: Gwen Crull helps McFarland volleyball to conference title

Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Gwen Crull, McFarland girls volleyball: Crull totaled 30 kills, 11 blocks and six aces over three matches at the Rock Valley Conference tournament. The Spartans didn't drop a set, defeating Turner, Evansville and Brodhead by 2-0 scores. The Spartans defeated Brodhead in the title match.

Mateo Alvarado Venegas, Sun Prairie West boys cross country: The senior won the Big Eight Conference championship with a time of 16:10.50. Teammate Drew Peters finished 34th (18:06.30) out of 72 runners. The Wolves placed eighth out of 11 teams.

Zach Temple, Madison West boys cross country: Temple placed third (16:21.40) at the Big Eight Conference championship. Eli Pettit (17:02.20), Truman White (17:05.10), Jonah Simonson (17:11.10) and Liam Culp (17:13.90) placed in the top 20. The Regents edged Middleton by a point (60).

Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Middleton girls cross country: The senior won the Big Eight Conference championship in 19:18.30. Teammate Olivia Chellevold placed second (19:21.10) out of 62 runners. The Cardinals placed second (75) behind Madison West (49).

Elijah Pabon, DeForest boys cross country: Pabon won the Badger East Conference championship (16:48.4). Teammates Isaiah Bauer (17:27.1), Lucas Tanner (17:48.1) and Joe Huber (17:56.1) placed in the top 10.

Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove girls cross country: Babcock won the Badger East Conference championship in 19:03.3. Teammates Erica Eastman (21:42.0) and Madeline Hogan (21:45.2) placed 13th and 14th, respectively.

From the box

Madison West girls cross country won the Big Eight Conference championship with 49 points. Mattie Sloan (20:27.20), Anna Wickizer (20:27.30) and Violette Culp (20:33.40) placed in the top 10.

Casey Walton had a goal and an assist for DeForest boys soccer in a 2-0 win over Sun Prairie West.

Noah Malcook scored for Oregon boys soccer in a 1-0 win over New Berlin Eisenhower.

Trey Engram rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown for Verona football in a 44-0 win over Madison West on Friday.

Bryce Falk carried 14 times for 131 yards and four scores for Middleton football in a 52-20 win over Madison East on Friday.