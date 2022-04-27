5 things to know after the WIAA's annual meeting

STEVENS POINT – As the first year of her tenure nears completion, WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser sounded an optimistic tone in remarks to representatives from member schools at the state organization’s annual meeting Wednesday.

“I have a vision for the WIAA and I believe we will move forward together even stronger than before and I surely believe the best is yet to come,” said Hauser, who took over for the retiring Dave Anderson last July. “We are here for you.”

Since March 2020, the high school sports landscape in the state has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the WIAA was described as in recovery mode by Hauser.

“I will call this the post COVID-19 era of high school athletics,” Hauser said. “Certainly, we know it’s not over, but we’ve come a long way since it began and we are learning how to thrive in this new chapter. We have been resilient. … We realize the WIAA is not alone when we say we are still in full recovery mode, financially, emotionally and as a culture.”

The annual meeting, which lasted about two hours at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center, didn’t have a hot-button topic that dominated the proceedings. But there were numerous discussion points.

Here are several things to know from the gathering:

Should the spring season’s start be delayed?

During the open forum, suggestions were made by Slinger athletic director Mike Daniels and South Milwaukee athletic director Ante Udovicic that the spring sports season schedule in the future should start later due to the state’s often inclement and cold spring weather.

Last year’s WIAA schedule was altered because of COVID-19 and finished with baseball in July, after an alternate fall season was played in the spring and the traditional spring season was moved back.

Udovicic said “trying to get this spring season in is an absolute nightmare.” He said he believed that “if we delay it, it gives us a better chance” and will make for a more enjoyable experience for the students who are participating.

“We did it last year,” Daniels said. “I challenge us to do it again. I am tired of battling Mother Nature. As Ante said, `It’s a battle.’ She’s proven to be a winner and I just ask that you consider an adaptation and stop this Groundhog Day’s madness.”

Hauser said the topic will be discussed at this fall’s WIAA area meetings.

“I think it is a conversation we do need to revisit,” Hauser said. “But you are going to have to ask yourself, `Does it mean that we do want to go back to how we did it last year, so two weeks deeper into the summer or do you want to have a realistic conversation about condensing the spring or condensing the tournament series, finding a way not to push so deeply into the summer? And with that would there come a reduction of the maximum number of games we have these kids playing, as well?’”

She also suggested it might be a good idea to form a committee to examine the starting and finishing dates to seasons and the maximum number of games.

What is the timeline for a recommendation about competitive balance?

The competitive balance ad-hoc committee has met nine times since Dec. 2 and is scheduled to meet into the fall.

The committee was formed to research the WIAA’s “ability to conduct tournament series in which all members feel their school has an opportunity to be competitive” and then to recommend options to accomplish that.

“It is our goal to present a plan to the (WIAA) Board of Control in the fall and share that information at the area meetings in September,” said Wisconsin Heights district administrator Jordan Sinz, who is co-chair of the committee with Wauwatosa East athletic director Michelle Guyant-Holloway. “Hopefully, after that point the membership will be able to vote on a final plan at the 2023 annual meeting.”

Will there be tweaks to electronic seeding for the girls and boys basketball tournaments?

The WIAA used electronic seeding for the first time while setting up the pairings for the girls and boys basketball postseason this winter and the question was raised during the open forum if there would be changes made to the criteria formula, including adding the head-to-head factor.

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad, who oversees basketball, said the formula will be reviewed, taking into account feedback she has received.

“We will take all of that information and look at those areas and see if some of that can be corrected,” Peterson Abiad said. “I would say the formula seemed to work better for the teams that were at the top of the standings than for the teams that were in the middle and below. We will take a look at that. This is the first year of electronic seeding. We have heard a lot of positive feedback, so making a few tweaks, hopefully, will make a few more people on board.”

Asked about the potential addition of shot clocks in basketball, which the National Federation of State High School Associations is allowing, Peterson Abiad said the WIAA will send out a statewide survey to get each schools’ stance on the shot clock (one vote for each school district).

“So we can get a feeling to see whether or not this is a road we are going down in the future,” she said.

What was the financial report?

Manitowoc athletic director Dave Steavpack, who’s on the Board of Control and delivered the treasurer’s report, said the WIAA is in full financial recovery and the “outlook is optimistic,” after the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are making great progress toward the financial security we had pre-COVID,” Hauser said.

Traditionally, tournament gate receipts generate 80% to 85% of the WIAA’s annual revenue, but COVID-19 has affected the gate since March, 2020 (although this school year should show improvement, particularly with the football title games played last fall).

For instance, football revenue was $1,223,586 in 2019-20 and $116,165 in 2020-21 when the postseason was shortened and there weren’t state final games.

So, the WIAA’s revenue, including tournaments, was $3,502,686 in 2021, $6,824,869 in 2020 and $8,306,266 in 2019. The operating loss -- including tournaments and considering operating expenses (which exceed revenues) -- was $2,321,047 in 2021, $609,551 in 2020 and $378,690 in 2019. This doesn’t include other income.

What were some of the other things that were learned?

The WIAA plans to open a satellite office in Milwaukee, where assistant director LeVar Ridgeway and administrative assistant Molly O’Brien will be available for in-person conversations with members and aid accessibility in that part of the state.

Three amendments passed, including one about membership admission, which related to Sun Prairie West opening in 2022-23. The amendment was clarified “that when existing school districts expand to create a new stand-alone high school, they will not be subject to the probationary period.”

Hauser said positive results are being seen in an effort to recruit more officials.

The Board of Control voted at its meeting Tuesday, prior to the annual meeting, to require schools playing host to tournament series events to charge admission in several spring sports, including baseball, softball and track and field. Girls soccer already requires admission.

Schools that elect not to charge admission will be able to host regionals and sectionals, but won’t receive reimbursements for serving as a host or for payment of licensed officials assigned to the event. The Board of Control also approved $9 admission this spring and for future boys and girls golf state meets.

A total of 395 representatives from 343 schools attended Wednesday's meeting in-person, with an additional 96 schools represented virtually. The WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 45 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.

