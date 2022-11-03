5 things to know about Madison-area high school sports this week

With the football playoffs in full swing and state soccer and volleyball tournaments set to get underway, it can be tough to keep up with all of the action.

From game action to off-the-field contributions, learn more about the area athletes and teams we've been keeping an eye on.

1. Finding the right balance

Swimmers, just like any other athletes, aim to be in top form at the end of the season. Reporter Sean Davis took a deep dive into how area programs are tapering down their swimmers' yardage as they focus more on the details of a race and conserve energy to use for their chance at punching their ticket to state during WIAA sectional competition this week.

2. Giving it their all

In game action this week, our crew covered football, cross country, volleyball and soccer.

Starting on the gridiron, reporter Jon Masson was on hand Friday night as top-seeded Waunakee hosted fifth-seeded Middleton in a second-round WIAA Division 1 playoff game.

The Warriors pulled out a dramatic 21-14 victory after junior tight end Robert Booker II caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf with 18 seconds left.

Davis was in Sun Prairie on Friday night as the Sun Prairie East football team hosted DeForest in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.

The No. 2 Cardinals cruised to a 56-21 win over the third-seeded Norskies after their defense pitched a first-half shoutout. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw six touchdown passes as Sun Prairie East won its eighth straight game and advanced to the state quarterfinals, with the Cardinals travelling to top-seeded Kettle Moraine on Friday.

Davis was in Wisconsin Rapids the following day for the WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course.

In his first of four stories from the competition, Davis looked at how a Mount Horeb senior used an underwhelming showing at last year's championships to fuel a gold-medal performance Saturday.

In his second story, Davis explored how a dual-sport sophomore made her mark Saturday by becoming the first Madison Country Day/Abundant Life medalist in program history.

Davis also broke down why the Middleton girls cross country team has a bright future after a Cardinals senior shared the podium with a freshman in the Division 1 race.

