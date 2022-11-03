5 things to know about Madison-area high school sports this week

With the football playoffs in full swing and state soccer and volleyball tournaments set to get underway, it can be tough to keep up with all of the action.
From game action to off-the-field contributions, learn more about the area athletes and teams we've been keeping an eye on.
1. Finding the right balance
Swimmers, just like any other athletes, aim to be in top form at the end of the season.
Reporter Sean Davis took a deep dive into how area programs are tapering down their swimmers' yardage as they focus more on the details of a race and conserve energy to use for their chance at punching their ticket to state during WIAA sectional competition this week.
The culminating run of practices before sectionals is a lot more complicated than just swimming fewer yards, and the complicated formula doesn't always equal success.
2. Giving it their all
In game action this week, our crew covered football, cross country, volleyball and soccer.
Starting on the gridiron, reporter Jon Masson was on hand Friday night as top-seeded Waunakee hosted fifth-seeded Middleton in a second-round WIAA Division 1 playoff game.
The
Warriors pulled out a dramatic 21-14 victory after junior tight end Robert Booker II caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf with 18 seconds left.
Tight end Robert Booker and quarterback Garett Lenzendorf connect on a 16-yard TD pass with 18 seconds left in a 21-14 victory.
Close
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini stiff-arms Waunakee's Shea DuCharme in the first quarter of Friday's WIAA playoff game.
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini recovers his own fumble during the first quarter Friday in a WIAA playoff game Friday.
Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf eludes Middleton's Sam Pilof in the second quarter of Friday's WIAA playoff game.
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini runs behind the blocks of Tyler Mayhew, left, and Kaleb Roessler against Waunakee.
Middleton's Owen Cooney is brought down by Waunakee's Alex Knapp in the first quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Waunakee's Sebastian Rasmussen runs up the sideline and is pushed out of bounds by Middleton's Avery Passini in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini runs on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Middleton quarterback Gabe Passini is brought down by Waunakee's Jake Bova in the first quarter last Friday.
Waunakee quarterback Garett Lenzendorf drops back to pass in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Waunakee students cheer their team in the second quarter, as Waunakee hosts Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA high school football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Davis was in Sun Prairie on Friday night as the Sun Prairie East football team hosted DeForest in a WIAA Division 2 second-round playoff game.
The
No. 2 Cardinals cruised to a 56-21 win over the third-seeded Norskies after their defense pitched a first-half shoutout. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw six touchdown passes as Sun Prairie East won its eighth straight game and advanced to the state quarterfinals, with the Cardinals travelling to top-seeded Kettle Moraine on Friday.
The second-seeded Cardinals kept the surging No. 3 Norskies in check to punch their ticket into the Division 2 state quarterfinals.
Close
Davis was in Wisconsin Rapids the following day for the WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course.
After a disappointing finish last fall, the senior ended a 25-year state title drought for the Vikings while also making program history with girls competitor Abby Stadler.
In his second story,
Davis explored how a dual-sport sophomore made her mark Saturday by becoming the first Madison Country Day/Abundant Life medalist in program history.
The senior becomes the program's first to reach the WIAA state cross country podium, finishing sixth in Division 3.
Davis also broke down
why the Middleton girls cross country team has a bright future after a Cardinals senior shared the podium with a freshman in the Division 1 race.
The Cardinals' run of team titles came to an end, but Zaira Malloy-Salgado and Olivia Chellevold became the program's third straight pair to share the medal stand.
The final piece of the day from Davis shed light on
how a Sun Prairie West senior provided a much-needed spark for the new school as he became the program's first state medalist after finishing eighth in the Division 1 boys race.
The senior became the program's first-ever state medalist, giving the new school much needed shine on the big stage.
Close
Pardeeville junior Colin Smith heads into the final mile of the Division 3 boys race at the WIAA state cross country championships on Saturday at the Ridge Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Madison Country Day/Abundant Life senior Ella Whiffen makes the turn for the final mile of the Division 3 girls race Saturday at the WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
