Casey Wambach was named second team all-conference in the Big Eight Conference as a freshman last season.
Now with Sun Prairie West, the infielder is looking to help the Wolves build their own baseball tradition.
Wambach stepped away from practice to answer five questions. From his unpopular sports opinion to his favorite athlete, get to know Sun Prairie West's Casey Wambach.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Baraboo at Monona Grove softball, 5 p.m. Friday
The Baraboo softball team (2-6, 1-5 Badger West) looks snap its current four-game losing streak by Saturday, when they travel to face Monona Grove in a Badger Conference crossover game. Batting is the key for the Silver Eagles (3-4, 2-1 Badger East), as they've scored 10 or more runs in all their victories this season.
Nicolet at Waunakee girls soccer, 6.p.m. Friday
Coming off a state tournament appearance last season, the Waunakee girls soccer team (3-1, 2-0 Badger East) is off to another good start. However, it will be tested Friday when it hosts Nicolet (2-1-1), which hasn't lost since its season opener.
Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove baseball doubleheader, 11 a.m. Saturday
Fort Atkinson and Monona Grove have been the two best baseball teams in the Badger East Conference so far this season.
The Silver Eagles (6-1, 4-0) enter the week undefeated in conference play but have a tough slate of games before hosting Fort Atkinson (5-2, 4-0) on Saturday. The Blackhawks have a chance to surpass last season's win total of six.
Vote for this week's Madison-area event of the week
Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week.