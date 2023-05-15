Sun Prairie East's Evan Richmond is one of seven seniors hoping to end their high school careers with a state championship.
Richmond is a two-sport athlete, having also played wide receiver for the Cardinals football team.
In January he
committed to play football at UW-La Crosse, a Division III program. From his favorite music artist to the most difficult part about playing baseball, get to know Sun Prairie East's Evan Richmond.
Photos: Waupun hosts Howards Grove in baseball nonconference tilt
Waupun freshman Chase Beahm delivers a pitch during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Ethan Cunningham heaves a throw towards home plate during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Drew Damrow makes a catch during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Bryant Ferris makes a throw to first base for an out during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Mason Holz makes a catch during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun freshman Emmett Hull gets congratulated after scoring the opening run during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Cooper Damrow follows through on a pitch during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun senior Hunter Kamp makes a throw back to the pitcher during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Jake Krueger rips a single during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Parker Kluck swings at a pitch during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Haiden Rieder races down the first base line during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Evan Sauer scoops up a ground ball during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Howards Grove's Jonah Walleser readies a throw to first base after a force out during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Bradyu White fires a throw to first base during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun freshman Chase Beahm connects for an RBI single during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Mason Holz launches a fly ball during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun junior Evan Sauer fires a pitch during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun sophomore Bryant Ferris tags out Howards Grove's Cooper Damrow attempting to steal second base during Friday's nonconference game at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Waupun senior Hunter Kamp readies a throw to first base for an out during Friday's nonconference game against Howards Grove at Gus Thompson Field in Waupun.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
