Juan Gallego entered the season as Madison Memorial's No. 1 singles player, after a successful junior campaign.
He finished 20-8 and made his second straight appearance at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Now in his senior year, Gallego hopes to be the Spartans first state champion since 2018.
From his favorite athlete and music artist, to the hardest aspect of his sport, get to know Madison Memorial's Juan Gallego.
Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Janesville Craig at Verona baseball, 11 a.m. Saturday
The Cougars and Wildcats finished second and third in the Big Eight Conference last season, and this matchup could go a long way in determining this season's league champion. Craig entered the week a perfect 8-0 (5-0 Big Eight) following a 13-1 win over Waterford on Saturday. The Cougars have outscored their opponents by a combined 147-9. Verona has dropped back-to-back tight games, including a 3-1 loss to Janesville Parker last Wednesday. The Wildcats (3-1, 3-2) opened the season with three straight wins, including two shutouts.
DeForest at Sun Prairie East softball, 11 a.m. Saturday
The host Cardinals welcome the Norskies in a meeting of two of the area’s top programs over the past decade. Sun Prairie East entered the week on a two-game losing streak after defeats to Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point on Saturday, ending its perfect start. DeForest entered the week on a three-game slide after having won five straight games, including three by at least seven runs. This matchup marks the end to a busy stretch for the Cardinals, who are slated to play four games during the week.
Oregon at McFarland girls soccer, 6 p.m. Saturday
The reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Panthers will get a stiff mid-season test with a trip to the Rock Valley Conference leading Spartans. Oregon is unbeaten through five games this season with four wins and a draw, including a 5-0 romp over Mount Horeb last Friday. The Panthers have outscored opponents 24-3. McFarland (4-3-2) saw its four-game unbeaten run end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to DeForest following a pair of shutout wins and 2-2 draws against Sauk Prairie and Monona Grove.
Vote for this week's Madison-area event of the week
Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week.