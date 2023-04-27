The host Cardinals welcome the Norskies in a meeting of two of the area’s top programs over the past decade. Sun Prairie East entered the week on a two-game losing streak after defeats to Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point on Saturday, ending its perfect start. DeForest entered the week on a three-game slide after having won five straight games, including three by at least seven runs. This matchup marks the end to a busy stretch for the Cardinals, who are slated to play four games during the week.