Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Jake Bova and Devin Johnson, Waunakee boys basketball: The Warriors built a 21-point halftime lead behind Bova’s 14 points, but had to hold on for 71-67 triumph over Stoughton. Bova finished with 20 points. Johnson scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half.
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Fernholz scored 22 of his 30 points — on the strength of four 3-pointers — in the second half, but it wasn't enough for the Vikings in their loss to Waunakee.
Rylan Oberg, DeForest girls basketball: Oberg was the only Norskies player in double figures with 10 points, but eight scored in their 54-40 win over Waunakee.
Avery Blue, Madison Memorial girls basketball: Blue scored 22 points to lead the Spartans past Madison West 68-36.
From the box
Claire Meudt scored 21 points for Waunakee in its loss to DeForest.
Teagan Mallegni (17), Adrienne Kirch (13) and Ava Dean (12) combined for 42 points for McFarland in a 72-35 victory over Beloit Turner.
Taya Fernandez scored 19 points to lead Madison Edgewood past Monroe 69-38.
Maggie Hartwig scored 24 points as Sauk Prairie easily defeated Baraboo 61-26.
Brady Puls scored 16 points for Lodi in a 72-51 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
Mason Keyes
School: Minnesota-Duluth
Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period).
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Sam Klestinski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Devin Coyle
School: St. Mary's.
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Jackson Hewitt
School: St. Mary's
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
Mac Vesperman
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball (December period)
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
December 21
Mateo Alvarado Venegas
School: Minnesota
Sport: Cross country and track and field
Grace Kline
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Cross country and tack and field
Josie Langhans
School: Eastern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
Lily Rimrodt
School: University of Dubuque
Sport: Soccer
Cassie Siegel
School: University of Findlay
Sport: Track and field
Ellianna Trilling
School: Wartburg
Sport: Soccer
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving
LODI
Zane Licht
School: North Dakota State
Sport: Wrestling (November).
Lily Strong
School: Minnesota State-Mankato
Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21)
Kaelyn Tatro
School: Viterbo University
Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21)
Raegan Zastrow
School: Bryant & Stratton
Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21)
SUN PRAIRIE EAST
Logan Cunningham
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21)
Jerry Kaminski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21)
Kenzie Longley
Sport: Softball
School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21)
Ruth Pavelski
School: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21)
Taylor Schick
School: Lake Forest
Sport: Golf (Dec. 21)
Reagan Schwartzer
School: Bemidji State
Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21)
Jonathan VandeWalle
School: Iowa State University
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).