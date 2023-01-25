 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

5 high school sports stars of the night: Taylor Stremlow, Reagan Briggs power Verona

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Taylor Stremlow and Reagan Briggs, Verona girls basketball: Stremlow (34) and Briggs (29) combined for 63 points to lead the Wildcats past Sun Prairie West 86-61.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 30 points to lift the Spartans past Edgerton 62-52.

Antionique Auston and Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie West girls basketball: Auston scored 28 points and Outlay 22, but the Wolves were overpowered by Verona 86-61.

Claire Meudt, Waunakee girls basketball: Meudt scored 27 points to lead the Warriors past Milton 73-50.

From the box

People are also reading…

  • Aubrey Smith scored 19 points — including 13 in the second half — as Monona Grove downed DeForest 56-42.

  • Ella Fager scored 20 points in Mount Horeb’s 61-17 win over Portage.

  • Lake Mast scored four goals and had three assists to lead Sauk Prairie past Monroe 8-0.

  • Quinn Smith scored four goals for Madison West in a 6-2 victory over Beloit Memorial.

  • Tyler Genschaw scored three goals in Monona Grove’s 9-0 win over Milton.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics