PREP SPORTS

5 high school sports stars of the night: Scoring pairs lead to boys basketball wins

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Arhman Lewis and Quinton Lomack, Madison La Follette boys basketball: Lewis and Lomack each scored 20 points as the Lancers came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Janesville Craig 78-70. Lomack had 14 of his points in the second half.

Deven Kulp and Aidan Chislom, McFarland boys basketball: Kulp’s 24 points and Chislom’s 22 propelled the Spartans to a 77-47 win over Brodhead.

Triton Karns-Bingham, Monona Grove boys hockey: Karns-Bingham scored two goals to lead the Silver Eagles to a 4-1 victory over McFarland.

