5 high school sports stars of the night: Mackenzie Babcock dominates the Wisconsin Rapids Invite

Here’s who shined in weekend high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Mackenzie Babcock, Monona Grove girls cross country: The sophomore won the Wisconsin Rapids Invite (18:20.8), outpacing a field of 99 runners. Teammates Erica Eastman (20:19.0), Toni Kozich (20:50.3) and Madeline Hogan (20:58.3) placed in the top 20.

Verona girls swim and dive: The Wildcats won the Beloit Invite with 736 points. Middleton placed third (374). Verona’s Annika Curran won the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.92) and Isabella Gnewuch took the 50 butterfly (27.10). Monica Schmidt won the 200 individual medley (2:13.73) and Emily Spielman placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.83) for the Wildcats.

Cortez LeGrant, Sun Prairie East football: He ran for 117 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-6 win over Watertown on Friday night. Teammate Jonathan VandeWalle caught five passes for 118 yards and two scores.

Mason Folkers, Madison Edgewood football: The junior threw for 287 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-7 win over Big Foot on Friday. Jacob Sheahan caught four passes for 102 yards and two scores for the Crusaders (6-2).

Sierra Pertzborn, Middleton girls volleyball: Pertzborn tallied 12 kills and six blocks in a 3-0 win over Janesville Craig. Jordan LaScala recorded 10 kills as the Cardinals improved to 17-2.

From the box

Edgewood girls volleyball defeated Mount Horeb 3-0 in the title match to win the Badger West Conference Championship. The Crusaders finished first in the Badger West.

Mason Witt tallied six saves for McFarland boys soccer in a 1-1 draw against Madison West, which got a goal from Carson Georgeson.

Declan Hurley scored an unassisted goal for Edgewood boys soccer in a 2-2 draw against Milton on Friday.

Verona’s Kaden Kittleson threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Janesville Craig on Friday.