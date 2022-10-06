 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

5 high school sports stars of the night: Lily Olson wins Edgewood tennis sectional in No. 1 singles

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Lily Olson, Edgewood girls tennis: Olson defeated Aquinas' Danica Silcox 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to win the Edgewood sectional, earning a berth at Division 2 state. She won the Division 2 state singles title last season. The Crusaders placed first with 46 team points to advance to state.

Samantha Buchner and Katie Kohls, Edgewood girls tennis: The pair placed second at sectionals with two wins, including a 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 semifinal decision over Edgerton's Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset at No. 1 doubles play. They lost the championship match 6-3, 6-1 to Madeline Dehnert and Gracie Niebler of Jefferson.

Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove boys soccer: Haberli scored four goals and had an assist in a 10-0 win over Monroe. Teammate Daryl Pierre scored twice. The Silver Eagles improved to 13-2-1.

Sierra Pertzborn, Middleton girls volleyball: The senior delivered 13 kills and seven blocks in a 3-1 win over Verona. Teammate Jordan LaScala totaled 12 kills, 12 digs and three blocks.

From the box

  • Edgewood's Sydney and Jamie Johnson qualified for state with a 6-4, 6-0 sectional win over Watertown's Rebekah Schroeder and Olivia Metzger at No. 2 doubles. 
  • Waunakee's Alex Nelson and Stepan Khamenka each scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Reedsburg in boys soccer.
  • Sauk Prairie's Annika Braund produced seven kills in a 3-0 win over Portage in girls volleyball.
  • Alex Grahn scored a goal for Madison Memorial boys soccer in a 1-0 win over Madison West.
