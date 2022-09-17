5 high school sports stars of the night: Bryce Falk produces big time against Madison Memorial

Here’s who shined in high school sports action over the weekend:

Stars of the night

Bryce Falk, Middleton football: Falk carried 17 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-21 win over Madison Memorial Friday night. Cardinals quarterback Gabe Passini threw for 158 yards and a pair of scores. He also rushed eight times for 108 yards and two scores.

Izzi Stricker, Waunakee girls golf: Stricker shot 69 to finish second at the Janesville Parker Invite. The Warriors finished second at 311. Jordan Shipshock shot 71 for the Warriors.

Trenton Owens, Mount Horeb/Barneveld football: Owens rushed 19 times for 171 yards and a two touchdowns in a 28-6 win over Monona Grove on Friday. The Vikings extended their winning streak to three and improved to 4-1.

McFarland girls volleyball: The Spartans went undefeated at the Baraboo Invite as they went 10-0 on sets on their way to a 5-0 record. Gwen Kull led the team with 31 kills and 14 blocks. Ava Dean tallied 85 assists and Maggie Paulios had 53 digs.

Dillon Pliszka, Edgewood boys soccer: The sophomore scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Port Washington. Declan Hurley scored a pair of goals and earned the assist on a Pliszka goal at 35:55.

From the box

DeForest’s Cale Drinka ran for 130 yards on 15 attempts and three scores in a 41-0 win over Stoughton.

Middleton’s Vivian Cressman shot 71 to place third at the Parker Invite.

She was a large factor in the Cardinals’ first-place finish in girls golf where the Cardinals shot 308.

Verona’s Trey Engram totaled 32 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown in a 26-19 win over Janesville Parker.

Madison West’s Travontae Wolf carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards and two scores in a 31-27 win over Madison East in football.

The game was rescheduled to Saturday from Friday due to a shortage of officials.

Monona Grove’s Nathan Haberli, Ben Zielke and Miles Genthe all scored twice in a 6-1 win over Beaver Dam in boys soccer.