5 high school sports stars of the night: Annalise Yang qualifies for Division 1 state tennis

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: Yang defeated both Oregon’s Ella Peotter and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Sierra Jelinek 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to place third at the WIAA Stoughton sectional. Yang’s top-four finish qualified her for the Division 1 state individual tournament.

Netra Somasundaram, Middleton girls tennis: Somasundaram defeated Verona’s Naisha Nagpal 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central sectional final to earn a trip to state.

Ella Peotter, Oregon girls tennis: Peotter bounced back from an early round loss to Annalise Yang by defeating Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 at No. 1 singles. The sophomore placed fourth and earned a spot at state.

Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: The duo defeated Oregon’s Stephanie Lo and Anna Johnson at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-3, and DeForest’s Sophia Golliher and Marin Catencamp to place second at the Stoughton sectional and qualify for Division 1 state.

From the box

Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins of Monona Grove and DeForest’s Golliher and Catencamp placed top-four in No. 1 doubles to qualify for state. The Norskies were third with 26 points and missed the cut for team state.

Middleton’s Sonya Agapov defeated Madison West’s Grace Huang 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 in the No. 2 singles final in La Crosse. Doubles pairs Ashley Andler/Amy Li and Keena Cheng/Sarah Li also qualified for state for the Cardinals, who advanced to team state.

Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles pair Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee won in La Crosse to qualify for state.