4 high school sports stars of the night: Vivian Cressman ties for second at Big Eight Tournament

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: Cressman shot 80 to tie for second with Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden at the Big Eight Conference Tournament. She was a key factor in the Cardinals clinching first at the meet, where they outshot second-place Sun Prairie West by 50 strokes.

Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie West girls golf: Royle shot 81 to finish fourth at the Big Eight Tournament. The Wolves shot 382 to finish second. Royle’s sister Sophia shot 87 to place fifth for the Wolves.

Morgan Heilman, Monona Grove girls swim and dive: Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.29) and 100 butterfly (1:03.33) in a 131-39 dual-meet win over McFarland. She also swam on the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.89) and 400 freestyle relay (3:53.47) teams that won both events.

Jordan LaScala, Middleton girls volleyball: LaScala notched 20 kills and 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Madison Memorial. Teammate Sierra Pertzborn tallied 13 kills and two blocks.

From the box

Cole Williams had two assists for McFarland boys soccer in a 3-2 win over East Troy.

Wesley Donovan totaled two saves for Edgewood boys soccer in a 0-0 draw against Reedsburg.

Weston Hora and Jacob Scully both scored a goal for Madison West boys soccer in a 3-2 loss to Sun Prairie West.

Anna Szepieniec totaled five kills for DeForest girls volleyball in a 3-0 loss to Watertown.