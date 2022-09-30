4 high school sports stars of the night: Sun Prairie East's Kaminski tosses four touchdowns in win

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East football: Kaminski threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-12 win over Milton. The quarterback also ran for 15 yards and a score on three carries. Teammate Jack Watkins had a sack and interception. Receiver Connor Stauff caught seven passes for 89 yards and two scores for the Cardinals.

Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre, McFarland football: The Spartans running back had 218 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 38-6 win over East Troy. Teammate Bray Roder threw for 72 yards and a score.

Gavin Hablewitz, Monona Grove football: The Silver Eagles running back had 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 28-0 win over Sauk Prairie. Teammate Brady Voss threw for 190 yards and two scores.

Trey Engram, Verona football: Engram ran for 150 yards and a touchdown in a 42-0 win over Madison La Follette Thursday night. Teammate Kaden Kittleson threw for 69 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Valitchka returned a punt 65 yards for a score for the Wildcats.

From the box

Madison East’s Demond Laongoen scored a touchdown on the ground and in the air in a 41-14 loss to Janesville Craig.

Myles Tomlinson scored a hat trick for Oregon boys soccer in an 11-0 win over Monroe Thursday night.

Waunakee's Ben Lindley scored three rushing touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Oregon

Week 7 football scores: Madison Memorial 49, Madison West 0; McFarland 38, East Troy 6; Edgewood 23, Turner 0; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Watertown 20; Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0; Stoughton 31, Portage 19; DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41 OT; Sun Prairie East 62, Milton 12; Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14; Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32; Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14; Columbus 42, Lodi 14; Waunakee 48, Oregon 0.