4 high school sports stars of the night: Stoughton belts Monona Grove

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ty Fernholz, Stoughton boys basketball: Fernholz scored 29 points, including 22 in the second half, as the Vikings downed Monona Grove 71-48.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni’s 26 points led McFarland to a 79-22 win over Walworth Big Foot.
Brady Engelkes, Middleton boys hockey: Engelkes scored three goals and had two assists as the Cardinals beat Beloit Memorial 6-0.
Clare Murphy, Madison Memorial gymnastics: Murphy won three events (floor, beam, vault) and captured the all-around with 33.000 to lead the Spartans past Madison West 127.975-108.600.
From the box
Caden Feinstein scored three goals as Madison Memorial defeated Sun Prairie United 8-4.
Arhman Lewis scored 18 points and Madison La Follette held off Janesville Parker 61-59.
Gavyn Hurley scored 13 points in Middleton’s 57-46 victory over Beloit Memorial.
Andrew Jicha had two goals and two assists in Oregon’s 6-2 win over McFarland.
Connor Breunig (16 points) and Carson Brickl (15) led Sauk Prairie in its 66-57 loss to Portage.