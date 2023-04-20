Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Maya Griffin and Libby Spetz, Madison East girls soccer: Griffin, a senior and Spetz, a freshman, each scored three goals as the Purgolders routed Madison La Follette 8-0.

Lexie Koch, Edgewood softball: Koch had three hits and three RBIs for the Crusaders, but a run in bottom of the seventh gave Monroe an 8-7 win.

Everett Reid, Madison West boys tennis: Reid (No. 1 singles) won a long three-set match against Juan Gallego of Madison Memorial, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 1-0 (4), and the Regents went on to a 6-1 victory.