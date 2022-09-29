4 high school sports stars of the night: Izzi Stricker places first at regionals

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Izzi Stricker, Waunakee girls golf: She shot a 74 to win the Reedsburg regional. Teammates Jordan Shipshock (79), Georgia Volley (87) and Emma Gilding (88) also placed in the top 10. The Warriors shot 328 to win the meet. Middleton (335), Reedsburg (358) and Sun Prairie West (367) rounded out the top-four qualifying teams for sectionals.

Netra Somasundarem, Middleton girls tennis: She defeated Verona's Naisha Nagpal 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles final at the Big Eight Conference tournament. Teammates Amy Li and Ashley Andler won the No. 1 doubles championship, defeating the Regents' Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson 6-2, 7-5.

Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: Cressman shot 76 to finish second at regionals. Teammates Ellen Close (78) and Maddy Wilcox (88) also finished in the top 10.

Sonya Agapov, Middleton girls tennis: Agapov defeated Madison West's Grace Huang 6-4, 6-0 to win the No. 2 singles final at the Big Eight tournament.

From the box

Ellie Doucette recorded her 1,000 career assist for DeForest in a 3-1 loss to Waunakee in girls volleyball.

Michael Valitchka and Wes Briquelet both scored a pair of touchdowns for Verona in a 42-0 win over Madison La Follette.

Madison West's Brooklyn Fleming (80) and Ava Rikkers (93) were individual qualifiers at the Reedsburg regional in girls golf. DeForest's Avery Meek (95) also qualified.

Ava Dean had 21 assists and five aces in McFarland's 3-0 win over East Troy in girls volleyball.

Cole Larson had a goal and two assists in McFarland's 4-0 win over Whitewater in boys soccer.

Nathan Haberli scored twice and had an assist in Monona Grove's 8-1 win over Fort Atkinson in boys soccer.

Ella Weber delivered 15 assists and eight digs in Edgewood's 3-0 win over Mount Horeb in girls volleyball.

Rachel Winters defeated Stephanie Torres at No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-0 in Lodi's 6-1 dual-meet win over Reedsburg in girls tennis.

Emily Quam had 11 kills and eight aces for Abundant Life in a 3-0 win over Madison Country Day in girls volleyball.

McFarland's Anita Liu won 6-0, 6-1 over Lillian Granec at No. 2 singles in a 5-2 dual-meet win over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in girls tennis.