 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

4 high school sports stars of the night: Gavyn Hurley, Will Garlock lead Middleton boys basketball

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Thursday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Gavyn Hurley and Will Garlock, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley (22) and Garlock (19) combined for 41 points for the Cardinals in a 60-51 victory over Madison Memorial.

Michael Baer and Owen Barnet, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Baer scored a third-period goal to tie the game and later assisted on Barnet’s game-winner as the Crusaders edged Sauk Prairie 2-1.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 31 points to power the Spartans past Jefferson 62-47.

Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig went 16-for-17 from the free throw line and finished with 32 points as the Eagles edged Mount Horeb 60-58 in overtime. Her two points in overtime — from the line — provided the winning margin.

People are also reading…

From the box

  • Jackson Mankowski (285 pounds) and Liam Bakken (152) recorded pins for Madison La Follette — in two of only four matches contested — in a 64-9 win over Madison West.

  • Alayna West scored 18 points to lead Madison La Follette past Madison Memorial

  • Avery Blue led Madison Memorial with 14 points in its loss to La Follette.

  • Myesha Thompson scored 15 points for Mount Horeb in its loss to Sauk Prairie.

  • Jonathan Loomans led Madison Abundant Life with 14 points in a 64-55 loss to Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian.

  • Klara Tracy scored 16 points as Oregon defeated Baraboo 86-32.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics