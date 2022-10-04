4 high school sports stars of the night: Crull, McFarland girls volleyball continue winning ways

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Gwen Crull, McFarland girls volleyball: Crull totaled 11 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Big Foot. Ava Dean had a team-high 22 assists for the Spartans (27-4).
Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove boys soccer: Haberli scored four goals, all in the first half, in a 7-1 win over DeForest. Teammate Max Adrians made 10 saves.
Morgan Heilman, Monona Grove girls swim and dive: Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.21) and 100 freestyle (:55.58) in a 96-74 dual-meet win over Waunakee. She also swam on the 400 freestyle relay that placed first in 3:47.45.
Cheyenne Borroughs, Stoughton girls swim and dive: Borroughs won the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.80) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.62) in a 101-69 dual-meet win over Watertown. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team that won in 2:04.00.
From the box
- Noah Malcook scored a goal and had an assist for Oregon boys soccer in a 4-0 win over Reedsburg.
- Nick Hoffman scored a goal for Lodi boys soccer in a 5-1 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
- Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram, Madison West’s Audrey Yu and Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang qualified for sectionals in girls tennis. Each earned No. 1 singles wins at the Madison Memorial subsectional on Monday.
Janesville Craig (4-2-1) at Verona (6-1)
Verona (5-0 Big Eight Conference) leads Middleton by one game and can clinch at least a share of the Big Eight Conference title with a victory. Quarterback Kaden Kittleson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Wesley Briquelet, in the Wildcats’ 42-0 victory over Madison La Follette last Thursday. Craig (3-2 Big Eight) topped Madison East 41-14 last Friday. Jake Schaffner rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns and threw one touchdown pass, while Owen Shucha had 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cougars, who are tied for third with Madison Memorial.
Sun Prairie West (4-3) at DeForest (4-3)
Sun Prairie West (2-3 in the Badger Large) and DeForest (4-1 in the Badger Small) meet in a crossover game. Sun Prairie West comes off a 21-14 victory over Beaver Dam. Jay Dayne and Jonathan Weah both ran for touchdowns, with Weah’s score proving the winner in the fourth quarter. DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes ran for four touchdowns and passed for another in a 42-41 victory over Fort Atkinson last week. His fourth touchdown run pulled the Norskies within 41-40 with 2:53 left before DeForest pulled ahead on a 2-point conversion pass from Brody Hartig to Alex Van Ooyen. It was DeForest’s fourth consecutive victory.
Stoughton (3-4) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1)
Cole Sarbacker rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns as Stoughton (3-2 Badger Small) defeated Portage 31-19 last week. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-0 Badger Small) is in first place, one game ahead of DeForest. Kasey Helgeson threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns and Trenton Owens ran for two scores in a 47-20 victory over Watertown. The Vikings led 27-0 at halftime. Friday’s game is scheduled for Mount Horeb.
