PREP SPORTS

4 high school sports stars of the night: Crull, McFarland girls volleyball continue winning ways

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Gwen Crull, McFarland girls volleyball: Crull totaled 11 kills and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Big Foot. Ava Dean had a team-high 22 assists for the Spartans (27-4).

Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove boys soccer: Haberli scored four goals, all in the first half, in a 7-1 win over DeForest. Teammate Max Adrians made 10 saves.

Morgan Heilman, Monona Grove girls swim and dive: Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.21) and 100 freestyle (:55.58) in a 96-74 dual-meet win over Waunakee. She also swam on the 400 freestyle relay that placed first in 3:47.45.

Cheyenne Borroughs, Stoughton girls swim and dive: Borroughs won the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.80) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.62) in a 101-69 dual-meet win over Watertown. She also swam on the 200 medley relay team that won in 2:04.00.

From the box

  • Noah Malcook scored a goal and had an assist for Oregon boys soccer in a 4-0 win over Reedsburg.
  • Nick Hoffman scored a goal for Lodi boys soccer in a 5-1 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
  • Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram, Madison West’s Audrey Yu and Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang qualified for sectionals in girls tennis. Each earned No. 1 singles wins at the Madison Memorial subsectional on Monday.
