4 high school sports stars of the night: Ava Dean, McFarland keep rolling in sweep of Clinton

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ava Dean, McFarland girls volleyball: Dean totaled nine aces and 25 assists in a 3-0 win over Clinton. Gwen Crull produced 10 kills for the Spartans, who improved to 22-3.

Alyse Block, Oregon girls swim and dive: Block won the 100-meter freestyle (1:06.27) and 100 backstroke (1:05.91) in a 86-84 dual-meet loss to Baraboo. She also competed on the first-place 200 medley relay (2:07.87).

Will Femrite, Monona Grove boys soccer: Femrite scored two goals and had an assist in a 6-1 win over Madison Edgewood. The fourth-ranked Silver Eagles improved to 10-2-1.

Landon Mrowiec, McFarland boys soccer: The junior had a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Jefferson on Monday. Teammate Bubba Blair had a goal and two assists. The Spartans improved to 4-5-3.

From the box

Wesley Donovan totaled 11 saves for Madison Edgewood boys soccer in the loss to Monona Grove.

Noah Malcook scored twice for Oregon boys soccer in a 3-0 win over Milton.

Nate Thompson scored two goals for Mount Horeb boys soccer in a 3-0 win over Fort Atkinson.