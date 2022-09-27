4 high school sports stars of the night: Ava Dean, McFarland keep rolling in sweep of Clinton

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Ava Dean, McFarland girls volleyball: Dean totaled nine aces and 25 assists in a 3-0 win over Clinton. Gwen Crull produced 10 kills for the Spartans, who improved to 22-3.
Alyse Block, Oregon girls swim and dive: Block won the 100-meter freestyle (1:06.27) and 100 backstroke (1:05.91) in a 86-84 dual-meet loss to Baraboo. She also competed on the first-place 200 medley relay (2:07.87).
Will Femrite, Monona Grove boys soccer: Femrite scored two goals and had an assist in a 6-1 win over Madison Edgewood. The fourth-ranked Silver Eagles improved to 10-2-1.
Landon Mrowiec, McFarland boys soccer: The junior had a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Jefferson on Monday. Teammate Bubba Blair had a goal and two assists. The Spartans improved to 4-5-3.
People are also reading…
From the box
- Wesley Donovan totaled 11 saves for Madison Edgewood boys soccer in the loss to Monona Grove.
- Noah Malcook scored twice for Oregon boys soccer in a 3-0 win over Milton.
- Nate Thompson scored two goals for Mount Horeb boys soccer in a 3-0 win over Fort Atkinson.
Vote for the Week 7 high school football game we should cover
Oregon (4-2, 3-1) at Waunakee (6-0, 4-0)
A battle of two of the top three teams in the Badger Large Conference will take place in Waunakee this week. Garett Lenzendorf threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Sun Prairie West 52-0 last week. Meantime, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going in a 52-7 loss to Sun Prairie East. They’ll be looking for a bounce back against a very tough Waunakee squad.
Madison West (2-4, 2-2) at Madison Memorial (4-2, 2-2)
The Spartans began the season with a 4-0 record, but they’ve lost back-to-back games the last two weeks. Most recently, the Spartans lost 27-20 to Big Eight Conference foe Verona last week. The Spartans are due for a victory and their next opponent are the Regents, who are coming off a 40-7 loss to Janesville Parker last week.
Portage (4-2, 3-1) at Stoughton (2-4, 2-2)
Since losing to DeForest on Sept. 9, the Warriors have been on a roll, beating Fort Atkinson 26-14 and Milton 31-26 the last two weeks to stay atop of the Badger Small Conference. The Vikings on the other hand started the season on a three-game losing streak, but have gotten back on track, winning two of their last three games to still have a chance at making the postseason with an above .500 league record.
Vote now
Week 7 Game of the Week
Vote for which Week 7 high school football game we should cover.