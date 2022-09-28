4 high school sports stars of the night: Annalise Yang advances to Big Eight Tournament semifinal

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: Yang defeated Sun Prairie West’s Katie Thompson 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play to advance to the Big Eight Tournament semifinal Thursday. She will face Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, who defeated Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang 6-4, 6-3.

Delainey Halverson, Oregon girls golf: Halverson shot 84 to place first at the Oregon regional. Teammates Addison Sabel (88) and Drew Hoffer (93) placed in the top five. The Panthers shot 366 to win the regional.

Amy Li and Ashley Andler, Middleton girls tennis: The pair won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the Big Eight semifinal. They will face Madison Memorial’s Elizabeth Wu and Elfin Wiriyan on Thursday.

From the box

Lauren Reed shot 85 for Monona Grove girls golf to tie for second with Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager. The Silver Eagles advanced to sectionals with their second-place finish (392). Mount Horeb (394) and Verona (411) also advanced.

Middleton’s Sonya Agapov won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 in girls tennis.

Madison West’s Grace Huang won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 in girls tennis.

Carsten Ganter totaled 11 saves for Sun Prairie East boys soccer in a 0-0 draw against Madison Memorial.

Sari Marks tallied 24 assists in Sun Prairie West girls volleyball’s 3-1 win over Beloit Memorial.