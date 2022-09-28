4 high school sports stars of the night: Annalise Yang advances to Big Eight Tournament semifinal

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: Yang defeated Sun Prairie West’s Katie Thompson 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play to advance to the Big Eight Tournament semifinal Thursday. She will face Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, who defeated Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang 6-4, 6-3.
Delainey Halverson, Oregon girls golf: Halverson shot 84 to place first at the Oregon regional. Teammates Addison Sabel (88) and Drew Hoffer (93) placed in the top five. The Panthers shot 366 to win the regional.
Amy Li and Ashley Andler, Middleton girls tennis: The pair won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the Big Eight semifinal. They will face Madison Memorial’s Elizabeth Wu and Elfin Wiriyan on Thursday.
From the box
- Lauren Reed shot 85 for Monona Grove girls golf to tie for second with Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager. The Silver Eagles advanced to sectionals with their second-place finish (392). Mount Horeb (394) and Verona (411) also advanced.
- Middleton’s Sonya Agapov won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 in girls tennis.
- Madison West’s Grace Huang won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 in girls tennis.
- Carsten Ganter totaled 11 saves for Sun Prairie East boys soccer in a 0-0 draw against Madison Memorial.
Sari Marks tallied 24 assists in Sun Prairie West girls volleyball’s 3-1 win over Beloit Memorial.
Vote for the Week 7 high school football game we should cover
Oregon (4-2, 3-1) at Waunakee (6-0, 4-0)
A battle of two of the top three teams in the Badger Large Conference will take place in Waunakee this week. Garett Lenzendorf threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Sun Prairie West 52-0 last week. Meantime, the Panthers couldn’t get anything going in a 52-7 loss to Sun Prairie East. They’ll be looking for a bounce back against a very tough Waunakee squad.
Madison West (2-4, 2-2) at Madison Memorial (4-2, 2-2)
The Spartans began the season with a 4-0 record, but they’ve lost back-to-back games the last two weeks. Most recently, the Spartans lost 27-20 to Big Eight Conference foe Verona last week. The Spartans are due for a victory and their next opponent are the Regents, who are coming off a 40-7 loss to Janesville Parker last week.
Portage (4-2, 3-1) at Stoughton (2-4, 2-2)
Since losing to DeForest on Sept. 9, the Warriors have been on a roll, beating Fort Atkinson 26-14 and Milton 31-26 the last two weeks to stay atop of the Badger Small Conference. The Vikings on the other hand started the season on a three-game losing streak, but have gotten back on track, winning two of their last three games to still have a chance at making the postseason with an above .500 league record.
Vote for which Week 7 high school football game we should cover.