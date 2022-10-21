3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial football: All three of Erlandson’s completions (3-of-4, 106 yards) went for touchdowns as Memorial defeated Milwaukee Pulaski 56-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game. Joe Mueller (33 and 35 yards) caught two and Bradyn Taylor (38 yards), the third. Sam Murphy ran back the game’s opening kickoff 75 yards for the Spartans’ first score.

Cortez LeGrant and Jerry Kaminski, Sun Prairie East football: LeGrant rushed for 110 yards and three TDs and Kaminski passed for 257 yards and three more scores as the Cardinals defeated Oregon 42-6 in a Division 2 game. LeGrant had scoring runs of 1, 11 and 2 yards. Kaminski’s TD passes went for 52, 37 and 38 yards.

Mason Folkers, Madison Edgewood football: Folkers passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third, but the Crusaders came up short 23-20 to Lakeside Lutheran in a Division 4 game. Folkers had TD passes of 37 yards to Matthew Garcia and 5 yards to Jacob Sheahan; his TD run covered 4 yards.

Sebastian Rasmussen, Waunakee football: Rasmussen ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns as Waunakee upended Sheboygan North 39-14 in a Division 1 game. Rasmussen’s TDs covered 1, 8 and 24 yards.

From the box

WIAA – D1:

Middleton 55, Milwaukee Marshall 0; Milwaukee Marquette 3, Verona 0.

WIAA – D2:

Waukesha West 41, Monona Grove; Sun Prairie East 42, Oregon 6; DeForest 53, Sun Prairie West 6.

WIAA – D3:

West Bend East 21, McFarland 7; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 37, Stoughton 7.

WIAA – D4: Lodi 42, Platteville 0.