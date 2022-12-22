3 high school sports stars of the night:

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half as the Cardinals defeated Madison West 76-33.
Brody Hartig, DeForest boys basketball: Hartig scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as the Norskies beat Beaver Dam 67-54.
Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie West girls basketball: Auston’s 18 points led four players in double figures as the Wolves beat Waunakee 69-51.
Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 35 points in the Spartans’ 71-46 win over Beloit Turner.
From the box
Tyler Haney scored 20 points as Sun Prairie West beat Janesville Craig 81-64.
Gunnar Nachreiner scored two goals and had an assist as Sauk Prairie beat McFarland 7-2.
Owen Elliott scored all of his 15 points — on five 3s — in the first half and Waunakee defeated Watertown 79-39.
Isaiah Erb scored 11 points and Lucca Svaldi had 10 as Monona Grove lost to Fort Atkinson 51-46.
Rylan Oberg scored 13 points in DeForest’s 46-40 win over Watertown.
Jack Marske scored two goals for Verona in a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie United.
Jack Madoch (50 free, 100 back) and Jackson Esteves (200, 500 free) each won two events as Middleton defeated Sun Prairie West (141-42) and Beloit Memorial (148-32) in a double dual.
Corbin Wardrop scored 17 points to lead Sauk Prairie past Reedsburg 72-55.
Anikin Vang (138), Isabella Fischer (145) and Liam Bakken (160) recorded pins and Jackson Mankowski (285) a technical fall in Madison La Follette’s 48-34 loss to Milwaukee Hamilton/Audobon Tech.
Finnley Conklin (100 fly, 100 back) and Spencer Stluka (100 back, 200 IM) each won two events to propel Oregon over Mount Horeb 207-51 and DeForest 201-71.