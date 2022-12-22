3 high school sports stars of the night:

Tyler Haney scored 20 points as Sun Prairie West beat Janesville Craig 81-64.

Gunnar Nachreiner scored two goals and had an assist as Sauk Prairie beat McFarland 7-2.

Owen Elliott scored all of his 15 points — on five 3s — in the first half and Waunakee defeated Watertown 79-39.

Isaiah Erb scored 11 points and Lucca Svaldi had 10 as Monona Grove lost to Fort Atkinson 51-46.

Rylan Oberg scored 13 points in DeForest’s 46-40 win over Watertown.

Jack Marske scored two goals for Verona in a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie United.

Jack Madoch (50 free, 100 back) and Jackson Esteves (200, 500 free) each won two events as Middleton defeated Sun Prairie West (141-42) and Beloit Memorial (148-32) in a double dual.

Corbin Wardrop scored 17 points to lead Sauk Prairie past Reedsburg 72-55.

Anikin Vang (138), Isabella Fischer (145) and Liam Bakken (160) recorded pins and Jackson Mankowski (285) a technical fall in Madison La Follette’s 48-34 loss to Milwaukee Hamilton/Audobon Tech.