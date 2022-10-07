3 high school sports stars of the night: Zach Temple wins Don Loker Madison City Championships

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Zach Temple, Madison West boys cross country: Temple won the inaugural Don Loker Madison City Championships (16:01.8) and teammate Liam Culp finished third (16:22.3) for the first-place Regents (25 points). The meet, formerly known as the Madison City Championships, was renamed this season after Loker, who was a teacher at Madison West for 35 years and a staple in the cross country and track community in the area before passing away in August.
Anna Wickizer, Madison West girls cross country: Wickizer placed first at the Don Loker Madison City Championships (19:48.4) and the first-place Regents (15 points) filled the top-seven places. Madison Memorial placed second with 61.
Verona girls cross country: The Wildcats won the WISCO Invite Thursday night with a score of 71. Junior Lexi Remiker finished eighth (19:54.5) out of a field of 122. Teammates Sotera Boado, Liz den Daas, Ava Bogen and Hannah Dohnal placed in the top 20.
From the box
- Week 8 high school football scores: Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21; Waunakee 59, Milton 0; Monona Grove 55, Portage 14; Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7; McFarland 55, Whitewater 7; Verona 35, Janesville Craig 6; Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47, Stoughton 14; Sun Prairie East 69, Watertown 6; DeForest 38, Sun Prairie West 0; Madison Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7; Lodi 42, New Glarus/Monticello 7; Middleton 51, Madison West 20; Janesville Parker 46, Madison East 0; Madison Memorial 56, Madison La Follette 16.
- Verona boys cross country placed second (48) at the WISCO Invite on Thursday. Blake Oleson placed third (16:08.6) and Ryan Cassidy fourth (16:21.4).
- DeForest’s Mason Keyes threw for 197 yards and two scores in a 38-0 win over Sun Prairie West in football.