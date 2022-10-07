3 high school sports stars of the night: Zach Temple wins Don Loker Madison City Championships

Stars of the night

Zach Temple, Madison West boys cross country: Temple won the inaugural Don Loker Madison City Championships (16:01.8) and teammate Liam Culp finished third (16:22.3) for the first-place Regents (25 points). The meet, formerly known as the Madison City Championships, was renamed this season after Loker, who was a teacher at Madison West for 35 years and a staple in the cross country and track community in the area before passing away in August.