3 high school sports stars of the night: West, Sun Prairie goalies shine

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Isaac Ingwell, Madison West, and Easton Lemke, Sun Prairie United, boys hockey: Ingwell made 31 saves and Lemke 38 as West and Sun Prairie skated to a 1-1 tie. Ingwell had 16 saves in overtime and Lemke made 11.
Trevor Nicodemus and Coby Zander, Sun Prairie East boys swimming: Nicodemus (100 free, 100 breast) and Zander (50 free, 100 fly) each won two events in the Cardinals’ 97-72 victory over Madison East/La Follette.
Grace Nwankwo and Erin Schauer, Madison Edgewood girls basketball: Nwankwo scored 12 points and Schauer added 10 in the first half as the Crusaders built a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 53-52 victory over Oregon on Thursday. Nwankwo finished with 18 points and Schauer 14.