 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: West, Sun Prairie goalies shine

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Isaac Ingwell, Madison West, and Easton Lemke, Sun Prairie United, boys hockey: Ingwell made 31 saves and Lemke 38 as West and Sun Prairie skated to a 1-1 tie. Ingwell had 16 saves in overtime and Lemke made 11.

Trevor Nicodemus and Coby Zander, Sun Prairie East boys swimming: Nicodemus (100 free, 100 breast) and Zander (50 free, 100 fly) each won two events in the Cardinals’ 97-72 victory over Madison East/La Follette.

Grace Nwankwo and Erin Schauer, Madison Edgewood girls basketball: Nwankwo scored 12 points and Schauer added 10 in the first half as the Crusaders built a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 53-52 victory over Oregon on Thursday. Nwankwo finished with 18 points and Schauer 14.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics