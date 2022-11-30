3 high school sports stars of the night: Waunakee outlasts Sauk Prairie in boys basketball

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Shea DuCharme, Waunakee boys basketball: He scored 21 points as the Warriors edged Sauk Prairie 75-74 in overtime. Jake Bova had 18 points and Waunakee went 10-for-14 from the foul line for its only points in OT.
Caleb DeChambeau and Mason Pommerening, McFarland boys hockey: DeChambeau and Pommerening each scored three goals in the Spartans’ 8-1 victory over DeForest.
Arriana Eubanks, Madison Memorial girls basketball: Eubanks scored 20 points to lead the Spartans past Beloit Memorial 90-49.