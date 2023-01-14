 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Waunakee boys basketball trio key in win on neutral court

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Eli Selk, Jake Bova and Keaton Frisch, Waunakee boys basketball: Selk and Bova each scored 15 points and Frisch added 14 in the Warriors’ 68-59 victory over St. Cloud (Minn.) Tech in La Crosse.

Paul Sergenian, Madison Edgewood boys hockey: Sergenian scored two goals as the Crusaders blanked Waunakee 4-0.

Nick Chirafisi and Jackson Esteves, Middleton boys swimming: Chirafisi and Esteves each swam on three winning events to lead the Cardinals to the championship of the Cardinal Relays. Middleton finished 47 points (241-194) ahead of second-place Madison West.

From the box

  • Reece Cordray scored three goals and Conrad Moline scored two as Verona downed Madison Memorial 8-2.

  • Sawyer Schipper scored 14 points and Ty Fernholz 13 in Stoughton’s 57-39 win over Lodi.

  • Rowan Johnson scored 14 points to lead Mount Horeb in a 51-45 loss to Watertown.

  • Reagan Briggs scored 17 points in Verona’s lopsided 91-17 win over Janesville Parker.

  • Rowan White had 29 saves for Edgewood in its shutout of Waunakee.

  • Claire Meudt scored 17 points as Waunakee defeated Monroe 67-14.

  • Isaiah Erb scored 15 points for Monona Grove in a 67-29 victory over Green Bay East.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin players talk about second-half slip-ups against Indiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics