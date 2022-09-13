3 high school sports stars of the night: Vivian Cressman leads the field in Big Eight matchup

Here’s who shined in Tuesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: Cressman shot even par to lead the field in a dual meet against Sun Prairie East. She bounced back side after shooting 2 over the first nine holes. Middleton won by 107 strokes.

Morgan Heilman, Monona Grove girls swim and dive: The senior placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.28) and 500 freestyle (5:30.51) in a 122-48 win over DeForest. She was also a contributor on the 200 medley relay (1:55.32) and 400 free relay (3:50.10). Both relays finished first.

Naisha Nagpal, Verona girls tennis: Nagpal swept Madison La Follette’s Ivy Phelps McGuire 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. The Wildcats won the match 7-0 and Nagpal improved to 15-1 this season.

From the box

Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin defeated Sierra Jelinek 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles in girls tennis. The Silver Eagles defeated Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 5-2.

DeForest’s Owen Kramer and Thomas Taylor each had two goals in a 6-0 win over Fort Atkinson in boys soccer.

Madison Edgewood’s Dillon Pliszka scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Portage/Poynette in boys soccer. Camilo Sandoval led the Crusaders with two assists.