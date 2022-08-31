3 high school sports stars of the night: Vivian Cressman impressive in dual meet against Verona

Stars of the night

Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: A first-team All-Big Eight selection last season, Cressman finished atop the leaderboard in a dual win against Verona at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Cressman shot 3-over-par as the Cardinals, who went undefeated in the regular season last year, won the meet by 70 strokes.