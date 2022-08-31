 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Vivian Cressman impressive in dual meet against Verona

  • 0
1001221_stategolf_08-10122021183528

Middleton's Vivian Cressman putts on the ninth hole during the WIAA Division 1 girls state championships on Oct. 12, 2021, at University Ridge Golf Course.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: A first-team All-Big Eight selection last season, Cressman finished atop the leaderboard in a dual win against Verona at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Cressman shot 3-over-par as the Cardinals, who went undefeated in the regular season last year, won the meet by 70 strokes.

Ella Fager, Mount Horeb girls golf: Fager led the field as she shot 5-over-par in a 9-hole dual win over McFarland. The Vikings won by 23 strokes.

Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie West girls golf: Royle shot 8-over-par to lead the field in a meet against Janesville Parker at Janesville Riverside Golf Course. The Wolves topped the Vikings by nine strokes.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics