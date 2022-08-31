3 high school sports stars of the night: Vivian Cressman impressive in dual meet against Verona

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Vivian Cressman, Middleton girls golf: A first-team All-Big Eight selection last season, Cressman finished atop the leaderboard in a dual win against Verona at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. Cressman shot 3-over-par as the Cardinals, who went undefeated in the regular season last year, won the meet by 70 strokes.
Ella Fager, Mount Horeb girls golf: Fager led the field as she shot 5-over-par in a 9-hole dual win over McFarland. The Vikings won by 23 strokes.
Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie West girls golf: Royle shot 8-over-par to lead the field in a meet against Janesville Parker at Janesville Riverside Golf Course. The Wolves topped the Vikings by nine strokes.