3 high school sports stars of the night: Tyler Rauls, United ice Sauk Prairie

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie United boys hockey: Rauls scored two goals and added two assists to lead United past Sauk Prairie 5-3.
Brody Hartig, DeForest boys basketball: Hartig scored 19 points and the Norskies got past Reedsburg 72-68.
David Emerich and Tate Schmidt, Waunakee boys hockey: Emerich scored three goals and Schmidt had two goals and three assists as the Warriors defeated Monona Grove 7-5.
From the box
Warner Frey scored two goals and added an assist for Madison West, but Janesville prevailed 8-7 in overtime.
Wyatt Groth scored three goals for Monona Grove in its loss to Waunakee.
Maggie Hartwig scored 24 points and McKayla Paukner added 18 as Sauk Prairie downed Lodi 54-45.
Devin Kerska scored 15 points as Sauk Prairie defeated Lodi 55-36.
Landon Clary had two goals for Sauk Prairie in its loss to Sun Prairie United.
Brian Meitzner scored 10 points to lead Lodi in its loss to Sauk Prairie.