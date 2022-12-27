 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie United roll

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie United boys hockey: Rauls scored three goals and and had two assists as United blanked Fox Cities 6-0.

Eddie Rivera, Monona Grove boys basketball: Rivera scored 17 points as the Silver Eagles overwhelmed Delavan-Darien 82-39.

Deven Kulp, McFarland boys basketball: Kulp scored 19 points, but the Spartans fell to Sauk Prairie 74-65.

From the box

  • Emma Gilding's 11 points were the high as 10 players scored in Waunakee's 68-37 win over Seymour.
  • Taylor Reese scored 17 points as the Lodi girls got by Marathon 54-51.
  • Carson Brickl, Connor Breunig, and Corbin Wardrop each scored 13 points in Sauk Prairie's win over McFarland.
