3 high school sports stars of the night: Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie United roll

Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie United boys hockey: Rauls scored three goals and and had two assists as United blanked Fox Cities 6-0.
Eddie Rivera, Monona Grove boys basketball: Rivera scored 17 points as the Silver Eagles overwhelmed Delavan-Darien 82-39.
Deven Kulp, McFarland boys basketball: Kulp scored 19 points, but the Spartans fell to Sauk Prairie 74-65.
From the box
- Emma Gilding's 11 points were the high as 10 players scored in Waunakee's 68-37 win over Seymour.
- Taylor Reese scored 17 points as the Lodi girls got by Marathon 54-51.
- Carson Brickl, Connor Breunig, and Corbin Wardrop each scored 13 points in Sauk Prairie's win over McFarland.
