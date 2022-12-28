 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Tre Poteat, Verona prevail

Here’s who shined in Wednesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Tre Poteat, Verona boys basketball: Poteat scored 33 points and got the winning basket on a put-back at the buzzer as the Wildcats nipped Janesville Craig 81-80.

Emma Stebbeds, Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey: Stebbeds scored three goals and assisted on a fourth in the Metro Lynx's 6-1 win over Brookfield.

Luke Mast, Sauk Prairie boys hockey: Mast scored three goals and had two assists as the Eagles defeated Ashland 7-1.

From the box

  • Taylor Stremlow scored 27 points for the Verona girls, but Germantown prevailed 75-74.
  • Gavyn Hurley scored 18 points in Middleton's 73-43 win over Oconomowoc.
  • Max Weise scored 17 points as Monona Grove defeated Waukesha West 61-55.
  • Olivia Neis scored 21 points to lead Oregon past Hartford 65-59
  • Jada Kelliher scored 26 as DeForest upended Richland Center 80-44.
  • Tyson Turner scored two goals in Monona Grove's 8-3 win over Oshkosh.
  • Avery Miller and Ellen Dotzler each scored 11 points as Waunakee defeated Mount Horeb 56-35.
