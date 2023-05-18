Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak went 3-for-4, hit a home run and struck out eight in three innings as the Spartans defeated Madison East 5-2.

Marley Mladucky, Middleton girls soccer: Mladucky scored two goals and assisted on a third to lead the Cardinals past Madison East 5-0.

Stella Ewoldt, Sun Prairie East softball: Ewoldt went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs as the Cardinals crushed Madison West 13-1 in five innings.

From the box

Maddy Klaehn and Sonoma Bever each scored a goal in Madison Edgewood’s 2-1 win over Milton.

WIAA softball regional quarterfinal: D2 — Sauk Prairie 15, Sparta 8.