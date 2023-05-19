Stars of the night

Finn Jaeger and Alex Weiss, Madison Edgewood boys golf: Jaeger shot a 2-over 74 and Weiss had a 3-over 75 to lead the Crusaders to the Badger West conference tournament championship at Wild Rock Golf Club on Thursday. Edgewood won with 309, 24 strokes ahead of second-place Oregon. Mount Horeb (334), Sauk Prairie (344) and Monroe (350) rounded out the top five. All four players scoring for Edgewood shot 80 or better. Five Edgewood players — Weiss (player of the year), Jaeger, Zeke Boos, Al Deang and Drew Bindl — comprise the Badger West all-conference first team.