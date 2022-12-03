 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Teagan Mallegni's 30 points lift McFarland

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 30 points as the Spartans edged Monona Grove 63-61.

Sam Michelson, Madison Memorial boys basketball: Michelson scored 30 points in the Spartans’ 71-63 win over Madison La Follette.

Gavyn Hurley, Middleton boys basketball: Hurley scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals past Sun Prairie East 86-56.

From the box

Rylan Oberg scored 17 points as the DeForest girls downed Sauk Prairie 59-54.

