3 high school sports stars of the night: Summer Grigg's tough defense keeps winning streak rolling

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Summer Grigg, Waunakee girls volleyball: Grigg recorded 13 digs and 11 kills to help a 21-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-13 win over Fort Atkinson. Senior Morgan Meyer compiled 21 assists for the Warriors, who have won three in a row to improve to 5-1.
Jordan LaScala, Middleton girls volleyball: LaScala recorded eight kills and four aces in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-6 victory over Beloit Memorial. Sierra Pertzborn recorded five blocks. The Cardinals improved to 6-1.
Naisha Nagpal, Verona girls tennis: Nagpal defeated Lexie Hankel of Janesville Craig 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 in No. 1 singles. The Wildcats won 6-1.
From the box
People are also reading…
- Madison Memorial girls tennis’ Sophia Jiang dominated Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. The Spartans won 6-1.
Verona boys soccer’s Connor Gage scored two goals, both unassisted, in a 3-0 win over Oregon.