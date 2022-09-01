 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Summer Grigg's tough defense keeps winning streak rolling

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Summer Grigg, Waunakee girls volleyball: Grigg recorded 13 digs and 11 kills to help a 21-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-13 win over Fort Atkinson. Senior Morgan Meyer compiled 21 assists for the Warriors, who have won three in a row to improve to 5-1.

Jordan LaScala, Middleton girls volleyball: LaScala recorded eight kills and four aces in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-6 victory over Beloit Memorial. Sierra Pertzborn recorded five blocks. The Cardinals improved to 6-1.

Naisha Nagpal, Verona girls tennis: Nagpal defeated Lexie Hankel of Janesville Craig 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 in No. 1 singles. The Wildcats won 6-1.

From the box

  • Madison Memorial girls tennis’ Sophia Jiang dominated Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. The Spartans won 6-1.

  • Verona boys soccer’s Connor Gage scored two goals, both unassisted, in a 3-0 win over Oregon.

Watch now: Paul Chryst discusses backup QBs and Isaac Guerendo being the kick returner

