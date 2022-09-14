 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Stricker leads the way for Waunakee at the Portage Invite

Here’s who shined in Wednesday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Izzi Stricker, Waunakee girls golf: The junior had the top score at the WIAA Division 1 portion of the Portage Invite. She shot a 3-over-par 73, contributing to the Warriors’ first-place finish. Stricker’s teammate Jordan Shiphock (76) finished second. Sun Prairie West placed second, 50 strokes behind Waunakee.

Audrey Yu, Madison West girls tennis: Yu swept Beloit Memorial’s Andrea Aleman 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles play as the Regents won 7-0. Yu, a freshman, improved to 11-8 this season. The Regents upped their record to 10-5.

Ella Peotter, Oregon girls tennis: Peotter defeated Krissi Haumer of Monroe 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles competition to help the Panthers earn the 6-1 win. The junior improved to 16-1.

From the box

  • Madison West’s No. 1 doubles pair of Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson defeated Beloit Memorial’s Lisa Ramsden and Sarah Ramsden 6-2, 6-0 in girls tennis.
  • Mount Horeb’s Ella Fager finished second at the WIAA Division 2 Portage Invite where she shot 87 in girls golf. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson placed first with 84. The Vikings placed fourth.
Tags

