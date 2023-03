Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Ty Fernholz and Sawyer Schipper, Stoughton boys basketball: Fernholz scored 36 points, Schipper had 21 and the Vikings survived Mount Horeb 71-69 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final. Fernholz (six 3-pointers) scored 18 points and Schipper (four 3’s) had 14 in the first half as Stoughton built a 41-27 halftime lead. Stoughton – which made 17 3’s – scored its last six points from the foul line.

Josh Manchester and Nick Vorwald, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Manchester scored 26 points and Vorwald had 21 for the Vikings but Stoughton held on for a 71-69 victory. Vorwald had 14 points and Manchester had 13 in the second half as Mount Horeb stormed back from a 14-point halftime deficit.

Keaton Frisch and Jake Bova, Waunakee boys basketball: Keaton Frisch scored 22 points and Jake Bova had 20 for the Warriors but Milwaukee Hamilton rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to win 73-67 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

From the box

Gavyn Hurley (15), Kaden Fosdick (13) and Will Garlock (13) combined for 41 points to lead Middleton to a 53-38 victory over Madison Memorial in a WIAA D-1 regional final.

Boys WIAA regional finals: D-1 – Arrowhead 80, Madison La Follette 59. D-2 – McFarland 74, Monona Grove 72. D-3 – Madison Edgewood 63, New Glarus 62. D-5 – Cambria-Friesland 47, Madison Abundant Life 44.

Girls WIAA D-2 sectional final: McFarland 70, Union Grove 51.

Boys WIAA hockey finals: D-1 – Green Bay Notre Dame 8, Verona 2. D-2 – New Richmond 5, Oregon 1.

See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college DEFOREST Jaelyn Derlein School: UW-Parkside Sport: Basketball Mason Keyes School: Minnesota-Duluth Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period). MADISON EDGEWOOD Kathryn Albright School: Marian University Sport: Softball Ryan Drumm School: Butler Sport: Baseball Izzy Enz School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Madison Foley School: Washington University (St. Louis) Sport: Soccer Leo Koenig School: St. Olaf Sport: Baseball Sam Klestinski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21). Addie Schmotzer School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Sport: Volleyball Brynn Stacey School: University of Arizona Sport: Swimming Sam Vega School: Southern Illinois University Sport: Swimming MADISON MEMORIAL Andrea Jaskowiak School: University of Iowa Sport: Softball Rowan Schreiber School: New Jersey Institute of Technology Sport: Volleyball MIDDLETON Natalie Charles School: University of Idaho Sport: Swimming Nick Chirafisi School: University of Utah Sport: Swimming Braeden Conwell School: Carroll University Sport: Lacrosse Audrey Deptula School: Loyola University Chicago Sport: Basketball Hayden Hellenbrand School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball Gavyn Hurley School: Winona State University Sport: Men's basketball Evin Jordee School: Saint Peter's University Sport: Volleyball Sydney Knutowski School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville Sport: Soccer Jordan LaScala School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Sport: Volleyball Jack Madoch School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Zaira Malloy-Salgado School: University of Wisconsin Sports: Cross country and track Sierra Pertzborn School: University of Toledo Sport: Volleyball Madilyn Vander Sanden School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Track and field MONONA GROVE Devin Coyle School: St. Mary's. Sport: Baseball (December period) Jackson Hewitt School: St. Mary's Sport: Baseball (December period) Miles Nelson School: Clark Atlanta University Sport: Baseball Mac Vesperman School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball (December period) OREGON Elise Boyd School: Cleveland State Sport: Soccer Aubree Caya School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Soccer Seth Niday School: Lewis University (Illinois) Sport: Lacrosse Ashley Wolfe School: Illinois State Sport: Soccer SUN PRAIRIE WEST Lauren Adams School: Iowa Sport: Rowing Avree Antony School: Colorado State Sport: Basketball Tori Barnet School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Sport: Swimming Isabel Royle School: St. Louis University Sport: Softball December 21 Mateo Alvarado Venegas School: Minnesota Sport: Cross country and track and field Grace Kline School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Cross country and tack and field Josie Langhans School: Eastern Michigan Sport: Soccer Lily Rimrodt School: University of Dubuque Sport: Soccer Cassie Siegel School: University of Findlay Sport: Track and field Ellianna Trilling School: Wartburg Sport: Soccer VERONA Paige Lambe School: St. Cloud State Sport: Basketball Abbi Rupnow School: Mercer University Sport: Lacrosse Lauren Volk School: Grand Valley State University Sport: Lacrosse WAUNAKEE Payton Ross School: Northern Michigan Sport: Lacrosse Kyla Saleh School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Track and field Emily Whyte School: Northern Michigan Sport: Soccer MORE TO COME Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com. MADISON WEST Elizabeth Arnold School: College of Charleston Sport: Soccer Caleb Karll School: Ohio University Sport: Baseball Ben Minikel-Lacocque School: Davidson Sport: Soccer STOUGHTON Amelia Albers School: Michigan Technological University Sport: Volleyball MADISON LaFOLLETTE Arhman Lewis School: Augustana University (South Dakota) Sport: Basketball MADISON EAST Smith Connor School: University of Minnesota Sport: Men's swimming and diving LODI Zane Licht School: North Dakota State Sport: Wrestling (November). Lily Strong School: Minnesota State-Mankato Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21) Kaelyn Tatro School: Viterbo University Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21) Raegan Zastrow School: Bryant & Stratton Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21) SUN PRAIRIE EAST Logan Cunningham School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21) Jerry Kaminski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21) Kenzie Longley Sport: Softball School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21) Ruth Pavelski School: Minnesota State-Moorhead Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21) Taylor Schick School: Lake Forest Sport: Golf (Dec. 21) Reagan Schwartzer School: Bemidji State Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21) Jonathan VandeWalle School: Iowa State University Sport: Football (Dec. 21).