Here’s who shined in Tuesday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial boys golf: Erlandson shot a 4-under 68 to capture medalist honors at the Morgan Stanley Championship at University Ridge. The Spartans (306) finished third behind Middleton (294) and Edgewood (299).

Hillary Blomberg, Verona softball: Blomgren threw a no-hitter, striking out 13, as the Wildcats downed Janesville Parker 7-0.

Erin Denkert and Anneka Cassel, Waunakee girls track: Denkert won the 100 hurdles (18.6 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (1:00.4), and Cassel won the shot put (35 feet, ¼ inch) and discus (132-5) to lead the Warriors past Fort Atkinson 83-54 in a dual meet.

From the box

Dain Johnson (71) finished second and James Baker (74), Reis Von Ruden (74) and Charlie Jambor (75) all finished in the top 10 as Middleton won the team title of the Morgan Stanley Championship.

Tyler Buechner hit a run-scoring single and a two-run homer to lead Mount Horeb past Monroe 4-2.

Lilliah Blum scored three goals as Verona defeated Madison East 4-0.

Gracie Clary’s two goals powered Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran 3-1.

Owen Breunig (double) and Eli Schneider (single) had first-inning RBIs that held up in Lodi’s 2-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep.