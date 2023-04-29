Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:
Stars of the night
Anders Rasmussen, John Rathgeber and Taite Thomas, Monona Grove boys tennis: All three won singles events as the Silver Eagles edged Madison Edgewood 4-3.
Ryder Broadbridge, Justin Hutchcoft and Riley Sweet, Verona boys tennis: The singles players each won twice as the Wildcats defeated Stevens Point 5-2 and Eau Claire North 7-0.
Mark Miller, Madison Edgewood boys tennis: Miller, at No. 1 singles, defeated Sauk Prairie's Ayden Wildman 6-2, 6-2 in the Crusaders' 5-2 victory.