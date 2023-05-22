Stars of the night

Waunakee girls, Verona boys track and field: The Waunakee girls and Verona boys won their respective titles at the WIAA Division 1 Madison East track and field regional at Lussier Stadium. Waunakee’s 142 points outpaced runner-up Verona’s 117. DeForest (106), Middleton (100) and Madison Memorial (92) finished in the top five. On the boys side, Verona won with 116 points, edging runner-up Middleton (112.5). Madison Memorial (105), Waunakee (104.5) and DeForest (80) rounded out the top five.