Waunakee girls, Verona boys track and field: The Waunakee girls and Verona boys won their respective titles at the WIAA Division 1 Madison East track and field regional at Lussier Stadium. Waunakee’s 142 points outpaced runner-up Verona’s 117. DeForest (106), Middleton (100) and Madison Memorial (92) finished in the top five. On the boys side, Verona won with 116 points, edging runner-up Middleton (112.5). Madison Memorial (105), Waunakee (104.5) and DeForest (80) rounded out the top five.
Anna Szepieniec, DeForest track and field: Szepieniecwon the triple jump (36-08), 100 hurdles (14:35 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:45.14) at the East regional.
Andrew Regnier, Waunakee track and field: Regnier won the 400 (:49.60) and 800 (1:58.34) at the East regional.
- Preston Yaucher homered and Bennett Cagle drove in three runs to send Madison Edgewood past Belleville 10-1.
- Other multiple winners at the East regional were Verona’s Milam Harvey (long jump, triple jump), Middleton’s Finn Patenaude (110 and 300 hurdles), Mount Horeb’s Abigail Sadler (800, 1600) and Verona’s Andrew Cassidy (wheelchair mixed shot put, wheelchair 100 dash).
- McFarland defeated Big Foot 11-0 in the semifinals of the Rock Valley Conference girls soccer tournament.