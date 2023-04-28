Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial softball: Jaskowiak, an Iowa recruit, struck out 14 and scored the game's only run as the Spartans blanked Janesville Parker 1-0.

Ethan Yu, Everett Reid and Jeffrey Glasgow, Madison West boys tennis: Yu (No. 1 singles), Reid (No. 2) and Glasgow (No. 4) all earned straight-set victories as the Regents beat Mequon Homestead 5-2.

Naiya Rajpal, Middleton girls soccer: Rajpal made two saves as the Cardinals played to a 0-0 draw with Oconomowoc.

From the box

Stellan Kilpatrick and Cristiano Medina each picked up 6-0, 6-4 singles victories as McFarland edged DeForest 4-3.