PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Spencer Vanden Heuvel spurs Memorial hockey

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Spencer Vanden Heuvel, Madison Memorial boys hockey: Vanden Heuvel scored two goals and had an assist as the Spartans blanked the La Crosse Aquinas co-op 5-0.

Dequan Reynolds and Camron Henderson, Madison East boys basketball: Reynolds scored 20 points and Henderson added 19, but the Purgolders came up short against Milwaukee Pius 91-83. Greg Smith was also in double figures for East with 14 points.

Claire Meudt, Waunakee girls basketball: Meudt scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half as the Warriors rallied from a 26-10 halftime deficit to defeat Slinger 53-44. Ellen Dotzler scored all eight of her points in the second-half comeback.

From the box

Boys basketball: Oregon 91, Big Foot 63; Oconomowoc 77, Sun Prairie East 66; Stoughton 61, McFarland 48.

  • Girls basketball: DeForest 71, Middleton 53; St. Louis Park 74, Madison Memorial 49.
