3 high school sports stars of the night: Somasundaram cruises through day one of state tournament

Here’s who shined in Thursday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Netra Somasundaram, Middleton girls tennis: The junior won both of her matches of the opening round at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. She defeated Elkhorn’s Alexandria Trost 6-0, 6-1 and Janesville Craig’s Rya Arreazola 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. She will face Westosha Central’s Gwen Hammond on Friday.

Annalise Yang, Sun Prairie East girls tennis: Yang won both of her matches at Division 1 state. She defeated Wauwatosa West’s Sarah Ho 6-0, 6-1 and Kimberly’s Julia Gurholt 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. She will face Whitefish Bay’s Clare Schaefer on Friday.

Naisha Nagpal, Verona girls tennis: Nagpal defeated Mequon Homestead’s Elsa Heinrich 6-0, 6-0 and Bay Port’s Khali Stephens 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles at Division 1 state. She will face Muskego’s Emily Pan on Friday.

From the box

Middleton’s Keena Cheng/Sarah Li and Ashley Andler/Amy Li won their WIAA Division 1 state tourney opening-round doubles matches. Madison West’s Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan also won their doubles match. All three teams advanced to the second round on Friday, along with Waunakee’s Claire Jaeger and Gretchen Lee, who had a bye.

Sierra Pertzborn recorded 13 kills and five blocks for Middleton girls volleyball in a 3-0 win over Sun Prairie West.