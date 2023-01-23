 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Shea DuCharme paces Waunakee's win

  • 0

Here’s who shined in Monday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Shea DuCharme, Waunakee boys basketball: DuCharme’s 12 points led a balanced attack — 13 players scored — as the Warriors upended Reedsburg 76-52.

Jacob Koon, Nolan Wallace and Jimmitrius Davison, Madison Abundant Life boys basketball: The trio scored 13 points apiece as the Challengers socked Argyle 71-56.

Zhana Gnewuch, Madison Edgewood girls basketball: Gnewuch scored 16 points to lead the Crusaders in their 65-9 victory over Portage.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics