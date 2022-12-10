 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Rocco Richie, Zach Peter carry Mount Horeb

Here’s who shined in Saturday’s high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Rocco Richie and Zach Peter, Mount Horeb boys basketball: Seniors Richie and Peter had 22 and 21 points, respectively, in an 84-77 victory over Onalaska.

Andrew Pietrzykowski, Wisconsin Heights boys basketball: Pietrzykowski’s 16 points powered a 46-37 win over Parkview.

Madison Mercurio, Waunakee girls wrestling: Mercurio had a pin and major decision before losing in the 132-pound final to Mineral Point’s Kylie Rule by technical fall at the Waunakee Warrior Invite.

From the box

  • Rex Lamb scored 16 points for the Madison Edgewood boys basketball team in a 62-48 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
  • Waunakee’s Katelyn Ottosen placed third in the 132-pound division with two pins and a loss by major decision at the Warrior Invite.
  • Junior guard Reagan Briggs' 17 points helped Verona beat Madison Memorial 66-20 in girls basketball. Nevaeh Harden led Memorial with 11 points.

