3 high school sports stars of the night: Quon Reynolds, Demond Laongoen lead Madison East basketball

Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Quon Reynolds and Demond Laongoen, Madison East boys basketball: Reynolds scored 16 points and Laongoen had 15 as the Purgolders edged Beloit Memorial 71-68.

Tyler Genschaw, Monona Grove boys hockey: Genschaw scored four goals in the Silver Eagles' 8-5 victory over Whitefish Bay.

Quinn Smith, Madison West boys hockey: Smith scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Regents over Beloit Memorial 9-3.

Teagan Mallegni, McFarland girls basketball: Mallegni scored 22 points in the Spartans’ 66-56 win over Oregon. Ava Dean scored 17 and Adrienne Kirch added 14 for the Spartans.

McCoy Smith, Waunakee wrestling: Smith (182 pounds) recorded a pin, a decision and a sudden victory before losing in the championship match at the Badger State Invitational. Mason Spear (fourth, 113) and Coltan Nechvatal (third, 132) were other high finishers for the Warriors.

Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie girls basketball: Hartwig scored 32 points in the Eagles' 85-18 win over Portage.

From the box

Claire Meudt scored 19 points as Waunakee downed Middleton 74-35. Emma Gilding scored 15 and Lexi Fuhreman added 11 for Waunakee.

Drew Murphy scored 15 points for Verona in an 81-60 loss to West Salem.

Samantha Schmitt scored 23 points for Oregon in its loss to McFarland.

Reagan Briggs scored 27 points to lead Verona past Madison East 82-42 on Friday. She had 19 points (five 3's) in the first half.

Ty Fernholz scored 29 points for Stoughton in a 69-60 loss to Madison Edgewood on Friday. Al Deang led Edgewood with 18 points.

Caden Feinstein had two goals and two assists in Madison Memorial's 7-0 win over Beloit Memorial on Friday.