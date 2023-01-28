 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Quinn Smith leads Regents boys hockey

Here’s who shined in Saturday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Quinn Smith, Madison West boys hockey: Smith scored the game-winner on a power play in overtime — his fourth goal of the game — to give the Regents a 6-5 victory over the Kettle Moraine co-op.

Tyler Rauls, Sun Prairie United boys hockey: Rauls scored all four goals for United as it defeated Wisconsin Rapids 4-2.

Jack Madoch and Nick Chirafisi, Middleton boys swimming: Madoch (50 free, 100 free) and Chirafisi (200 free, 500 free) each won two events to lead the Cardinals to the championship of the Middleton Public School Invitational. Middleton (415.5) finished ahead of Stevenson of Lincolnshire, Ill. (403), and Madison West (324) in the 14-school meet.

Magdalen Simon and Megan Rockwell, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose girls basketball: Simon scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Rockwell added 15 points in a 62-35 victory over Madison West.

From the box

  • Brooklyn Tortorice scored 12 points and Taylor Moreau 11 in Monona Grove’s 42-29 victory over Watertown.

  • Claire Meudt scored 14 and Lexi Fuhremann added 11 in Waunakee’s 65-62 win over Stoughton.

  • Maddie Reott scored 24 points to lead Stoughton in its loss to Waunakee.

  • Rowan Johnson scored 14 points for Mount Horeb in its 64-57 loss to Baraboo.

  • Levi Ness (106), Owen Breunig (138), Zane Licht (152) and Henry Koeppen (285) all finished 5-0 as Lodi won the Terry Conkin Duals.

  • Zariyah Jackson scored 14 points to lead Madison West in its loss to Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.

