PREP SPORTS

3 high school sports stars of the night: Pins lead to wrestling wins

Here’s who shined in Friday's high school sports action:

Stars of the night

Jacob Koon, Madison Abundant Life boys basketball: Koon scored 21 to lead the Challengers past Johnson Creek 70-32.

Victor Rivera, Stoughton wrestling: Rivera’s pin at 126 pounds clinched the match for the Vikings in a 47-33 win over Monona Grove/McFarland.

Seth Niday, Oregon wrestling: Niday’s pin at 160 pounds — in 23 seconds — secured the match for the Panthers in a 42-36 win over Monroe.

From the box

  • Bennett Braatz won two events (200-yard individual medley, 100 butterfly) and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay to help Sun Prairie East to a 96-774 win over Sun Prairie West.

  • Carson Brickl and Connor Breunig each scored 11 points in Sauk Prairie’s 59-31 victory over Richland Center.

  • Isabelle Nellen scored both goals for Stoughton in a 6-2 loss to Rock County.

  • Kaden Stracke made 34 saves for Sauk Prairie in 3-3 tie with Beaver Dam.

